Traders slam govt for rising inflation

MINGORA: Announcing shutter down strike, the traders from Malakand division on Saturday criticized the government for failing to control the rising inflation.
Speaking at a press conference, the traders including Swat Traders Federation President Abdul Rahim, Anwaruddin, Zawar Khan, Syed Nazar, Sultan Yousaf and others said that inflation, unemployment and loadshedding had made life miserable for the people. They said that earning livelihood had become difficult for the common people.
Abdul Rahim said that the rulers had no sympathy for the people, who had been exposed to a host of problems. He said that skyrocketing inflation coupled with unemployment was pushing the people to commit suicides as they were unable to provide for their families.
Another trader Anwaruddin said the government was pushing more and more people below the poverty line due to its policies. The government, he added, should tax the rich instead of placing more burden on the poor people. He said the prices of the petroleum products and the daily use items had gone beyond the reach of common people.
MARDAN: District police have arrested three accused wanted in a three murders while two men were arrested for...
ISLAMABAD: The All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders and its constituent organisations, condemning the killing and...
MANSEHRA: A man committed suicide after opening fire on his sister-in-law in the Chagri village of Oghi tehsil on...
KOHAT: Authorities have enforced Section-144 in the district owing to security reasons.Under the section-144 imposed...
PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has urged the citizens to adopt...
MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Sunday finalised its aspirant for deputy tehsil chairman slot. A tough...
Comments