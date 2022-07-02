Lahore police arrest 15,853 criminals in 2022

LAHORE:Lahore police during its crackdown on criminals have arrested 15,853 proclaimed offenders, court absconders and targeted offenders this year so far.

Taking to reporters, Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana said out of these criminals 5,270 were POs, 3, 323 targeted offenders and 7,260 were court absconders.

Accordingly, the police arrested 830 POs of category ‘A’ and 4,440 of category ‘B’. Moreover, police detained 109 court absconders of category ‘A’ and 7,151 of category ‘B’. The CCPO said the Lahore police had devised a special strategy to arrest the POs as most of them were found involved in heinous and hardcore crimes, including illegal possessions, murders, attempt of murders, kidnapping for ransom, extortions, drugs dealing and rape. The CCPO directed all divisional SPs, SDPOs and SHOs to meet the targets by arresting these criminals as overall performance of cops would be evaluated after assessing their achieved targets. The CCPO also ordered completion of computerised record of these criminals and make coordinated efforts to arrest them.