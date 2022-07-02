 
Saturday July 02, 2022
Man kills teenage daughter in Iran

By AFP
July 02, 2022

TEHRAN: A teenage girl in Iran was killed by her father who blasted her with a shotgun in the heart, local media said on Friday. The death, an apparent so-called "honour killing" in the ultra-conservative country, came after the father confronted his 16-year-old daughter after she met a young man in the southern city of Nurabad, women’s activists said.

