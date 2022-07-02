ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, sources informed Geo News on Friday.
The civil-military brass, according to the sources, held deliberations over several matters, including the country’s security situation and the military’s professional affairs. The meeting took place at the PM’s Office, the sources added.
The chief of army staff last met the prime minister in April, which was their first meeting after the premier was elected to office. “Professional matters pertaining to national security were discussed during the meeting,” a statement from the PM Office said.
