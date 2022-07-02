 
PM Shehbaz, General Qamar Javed Bajwa discuss national security situation

By Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai
July 02, 2022
PM Shehbaz Sharif met the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Islamabad on July 1, 2022. Photo: PID 

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, sources informed Geo News on Friday.

The civil-military brass, according to the sources, held deliberations over several matters, including the country’s security situation and the military’s professional affairs. The meeting took place at the PM’s Office, the sources added.

The chief of army staff last met the prime minister in April, which was their first meeting after the premier was elected to office. “Professional matters pertaining to national security were discussed during the meeting,” a statement from the PM Office said.

Comments

    mohammad H Khan commented 7 hours ago

    When a person can put the entire nation under the buss for his short term security ..can he be trusted for major security concern ..

    0 0