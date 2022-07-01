Ten migrants found dead near Libya border

NIAMEY: Ten migrants have been found dead in the desert in northern Niger near the Libyan border, the Nigerien defence ministry said on Thursday.
A military patrol this week found "10 lifeless bodies of clandestine migrants... summarily buried in graves" some 30-km from the city of Dirkou, it said, without giving a precise date. An investigation into the cause of their death is underway, it added.
COPENHAGEN: The World Health Organisation said on Thursday it expected "high levels" of Covid-19 in Europe this summer...
KHARTOUM: At least seven Sudanese demonstrators were killed on Thursday as security forces sought to quash mass...
KABUL: Two gunmen were shot dead in the Afghan capital on Thursday near the site of a gathering by thousands of...
MADRID: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday told Sweden and Finland that he could still block their...
PARIS: Astronauts lose decades’ worth of bone mass in space that many do not recover even after a year back on...
WASHINGTON: The United States made history on Thursday as Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in as the first black woman...
Comments