Friday July 01, 2022
Ten migrants found dead near Libya border

By AFP
July 01, 2022

NIAMEY: Ten migrants have been found dead in the desert in northern Niger near the Libyan border, the Nigerien defence ministry said on Thursday.

A military patrol this week found "10 lifeless bodies of clandestine migrants... summarily buried in graves" some 30-km from the city of Dirkou, it said, without giving a precise date. An investigation into the cause of their death is underway, it added.

