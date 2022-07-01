Justice Shahzad takes oath as acting LHC CJ

LAHORE: Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan on Thursday took oath as acting chief justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC).Justice Shujaat Ali Khan administered the oath to the acting chief justice at a ceremony held at the LHC Judges Lounge. LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti has gone to Saudi Arabia for performing Hajj.
