Ahmed Awais denies Fawad statement on plot allotment to SC judges

RAWALPINDI: Former Punjab advocate general Ahmed Awais has denied the statement of former federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry who had said that the PTI government had opposed allotment of plots to the Supreme Court (SC) judges.

While replying to a question during the Geo News programme Capital Talk, hosted by Hamid Mir on Wednesday, Ahmad Awais said that he did not have any knowledge of such a statement. He said he remained very close to PTI Chairman Imran Khan and never discussed such a thing in any meeting with him. He said if he (Fawad) uttered such a thing, it was a wrong view.

On the claim of PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi who accused PTI leaders of his defeat in the Punjab PA elections, Ahmad Awais said that Qureshi is pointing his finger towards Usman Buzdar. He said had Qureshi won the PA election, the situation in Punjab would have been fairly different.

Senator Kamil Ali Agha, another participant in the programme, while replying to Hamid Mir’s question about Shah Mehmood Qureshi's charges against PTI leaders, claimed that Aleem Khan had played an important role in the defeat of Shah Mehmood Qureshi because he (Aleem Khan) considered himself as a strong candidate for the Punjab chief minister’s slot. He said that Aleem Khan enjoyed the full backing of Jahangir Tarin in this regard.