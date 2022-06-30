Pakistan to take part in Azlan Shah hockey after 9 years

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey team is set to participate in the forthcoming Azlan Shah Hockey Cup scheduled later this year in Malaysia after a gap of nine years.
Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has confirmed that it has received a formal invitation for this year’s event, scheduled from November 15 to 25.
The national hockey team, who last participated in the event back in 2013, has clinched the championship thrice in the past.
The Sultan Azlan Hockey Cup, an annual men’s hockey tournament staged in Malaysia, has not been held for the last two years due to pandemic restrictions.
