Absconding suspect in Jazlan murder case obtains pre-arrest bail

Hasnain Faiz, the alleged key suspect, his brothers Irfan Faiz, Ahsan Faiz, their father Muhammad Faiz and friend Inshal have been charged with the murder of Jazlan who was shot dead over a trivial matter. His lawyer stated that the accused wanted to join the investigation but apprehended his arrest at the hands of the police. He, therefore, pleaded with the court to grant him interim pre-arrest bail. Nineteen-year-old Jazlan Faisal was shot dead and his 20-year-old friend Shah Mir Ali wounded in a housing society on the Super Highway after a quarrel over rash driving on May 25.