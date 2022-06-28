Minting money from cattle sellers sparks debate in PA

LAHORE: The illegal practice of minting money from the cattle merchants at Shahpur Kanjra cattle market in the provincial capital sparked debate in Punjab Assembly after a ruling party MPA demanded immediate attention from the government to address the issue.

Mirza Javaid, the PMLN MPA, while drawing the attention of the House through a point of order called for immediate action against mafia which was minting money illegally from the merchants visiting Lahore to sell the sacrificial animals.

The PA session was chaired by MPA Khalil Tahir Sindhu, who is the member of panel of Chairmen. The House was holding debate in Punjab Assembly when Mirza Javaid, the PMLN MPA who represented the constituency covering the outskirts of Lahore (Raiwind, Multan Road) took up the issue related to the mafia extorting money at the time of departure and arrival of the cattle sellers to the market. He said it was strange that this mafia was active despite the fact that we had a government that deal strongly with such elements.

He further stated that the DCO should immediately be asked to display banners that nobody was supposed to pay any amount to the people who were seen at the entrance and exit of the market and were charging money from the merchants.

The Chairman on the occasion remarked that if the member had any information about the mafia, he must pinpoint the elements.“You should give in writing as to who is behind this act” remarked the chair. However, these remarks did not satisfy the legislator who said that “I am not standing in a Thana, I am in Punjab Assembly and have taken up the issue before the August House”.

On this, the chair also directed the district administration to immediately come into action and stated that the banners must be put on display carrying the required message for the general public.Mirza Javaid went on to say that the Punjab government headed by Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz had taken all-out measures to facilitate the people but this mafia active at Shahpur Kanjra market needs to be checked.Meanwhile, debate was held on Agriculture in which MPAs, including Rana Iqbal Khan, Raheela Khadim Hussein and others participated.