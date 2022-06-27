Pakistan Hockey League details likely to be unveiled on June 30

KARACHI: The details of much-awaited Pakistan Hockey League (PHL) is most likely to be unveiled on June 30, 'The News' learnt on Sunday.

The league has been delayed repeatedly due to one or the other reasons.

Sources said that PHF high officials would announce its details in Lahore including the franchises bidding process.

It has been planned, as per sources, that the first professional hockey league would probably be organised in September this year.

Sources said that in the inaugural season of PHL, five or six teams would take part.

Three or four foreign players would be allowed in each team of the PHL. Players from Australia, Germany, Holland, Argentine, India, and others countries are likely to be part of the league.

For preparation of Pakistan Hockey League, an office was established in Lahore a few months back. Moreover, the PHF has already appointed Salman Sarwar Butt and Haris Jalil as the consultants for the league.

It should be mentioned that Salman Sarwar was the former project director of Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Haris Jalil was the former chief operating officer of PSL franchise Quetta Gladiator.

Sources said that PHF is seeking help from the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) in this endeavour of conducting a successful PHL.

It is to be noted that PHF was struggling to organise PHL from the last two to three years due to reasons including Covid 19 pandemic and regional security issues.

But now after doing hectic efforts in this regard and the appointment of professional consultants for the franchise hockey league, it has finally come into reality.

Sources in the PHF said that the preparation of PHL has been finalised and soon the hockey lovers, players and organisers of the game at domestic level soon would hear great news in this regard.

A wonderful ceremony is also expected with respect to the unveiling of extravaganza on June 30.

The PHF officials said that the professional hockey league would be a great step in the interest and promotion of the national game and not only would the standard of the game in Pakistan be increased, but that would also be financially beneficial for the players.

However the source said that the participation of foreign players in the hockey league would be a major factor behind the outcome of the league and its international recognition.