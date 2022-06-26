 
Turkey re-evaluating death penalty after Erdogan’s wildfires comment

By AFP
June 26, 2022

ISTANBUL: Turkey will reconsider a 2004 decision to abolish capital punishment, the justice minister said on Saturday, after President Tayyip Erdogan raised the death penalty in connection with the cause of this week's wildfires. Capital punishment was struck from the constitution in the early years of Erdogan's rule.

