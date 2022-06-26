Drive against encroachment: Portion of marquee, school demolished

HARIPUR: The anti-encroachment squad on Saturday demolished the front portion of a marriage hall, a private hospital and a school during the operation against illegal occupants of government property on Tehsil Road. According to a press release, Assistant Commissioner, Headquarters, Azka Fatima led the operation against the encroachment.
The Tehsil Municipal authorities had identified the encroachments on the sides of Tehsil Road near the Harkishan Garh Fort, and the illegal occupants were served with legal notices for voluntary demolition.
But the illegal occupants had failed to remove the structures on their own. On Saturday, the encroachment squad of Tehsil Municipal Administration Haripur reached the site with an excavator and demolished the front portion of a marquee, a private hospital and a private school in the presence of a heavy contingent of police.
MANSEHRA: Abbottabad circuit bench of the Peshawar High Court has de-notified the Section-IV imposed by the district...
CHARSADDA: Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Special Education Anwar Zeb Khan on Saturday urged the people to...
MARDAN: Police prevented loss of lives by arresting two armed groups who had taken positions against each other in a...
MARDAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Zeeshan Khanzada said on Saturday that the imported government had deprived...
PESHAWAR: The traders here on Saturday called for steps to promote Islamic banking in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.The Sarhad...
PESHAWAR: Taking strong exception to the flawed budget making based on misleading statistics, the senate of the...
Comments