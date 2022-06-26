Rise in Covid

This refers to the news report, ‘Covid cases rising at alarming rate’ (June 22). The fact that the coronavirus has not been eliminated calls for immediate action by the authorities. Pakistan reported at least 300 positive cases for Covid-19 on Thursday (June 24). There has been only one death this week. The country’s positivity rate stands at two per cent.

People should be vigilant and start following SOPs for protection against Covid-19. The authorities concerned should ensure that people are informed about the re-emergence of the virus and that they are wearing masks in public places. Similarly, door-to-door vaccination campaigns should pick up pace. Our efforts will help us fight against the virus efficiently.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Turbat