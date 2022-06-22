President’s role in NAB, electoral laws is over

ISLAMABAD: The electoral reforms introduced by the present government and amendments to the NAB Ordinance have become Acts of Parliament forthwith and all under-trial cases of NAB would be dealt under new legislation.

The use Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and voting rights for expatriates through a contentious manner have been consigned to the dustbin. Both laws will be prevalent as long they are not amended or repealed. Sources in the Law Ministry told The News here Tuesday that the President has ceased to have any role with regard to both pieces of legislation as the gazette notification would be available for reference.

The two bills including one amendment to the ordinance were passed in a joint sitting of the Parliament and not signed by the President. President Arif Alvi had returned the election amendment bill and the NAB amendment legislation without signing to the government earlier.

Consequently, after some alteration the laws were again passed by the joint sitting of the two houses. The President again declined to give his assent and returned the both to the Majalis-e-Shoora. Sources pointed out that the President had violated his oath by offering his comments while returning the bills passed by the houses representing people of Pakistan twice. He cited personal reasons for doing so and he acted in the manner of an activist of the deposed ruling party.

The sources said that the President has exhausted his options to play any role in refining or amending the laws any further. For the reason his party is contemplating to approach the apex court for their repeal.

The party will also use the views of the President that he expressed twice while returning them to the Parliament without offering assent. The sources recalled the Constitution has restricted the role of the President in this regard as article 75 of the Constitution deals with it.