Veteran journalist Ali Hamza Khan passes away

Veteran journalist and former president of the Karachi Union of Journalists (Dastoor) Ali Hamza Khan passed away on Friday after a brief illness. He was 86.

Famously known as ‘Bradar’ in the journalist and legal fraternity, Khan remained associated with Jang for 25 years as a special correspondent. He started his journalistic carrier from daily Mashriq in mid-1960s where he covered several beats, including judiciary, local bodies and politics.

His funeral prayers were offered at the Shadman mosque, after which he was buried at the Sakhi Hasan graveyard. Pakistan Federal Union of Journalist (Dastoor) President Nawaz Raza, Secretary AH Khanzada, Karachi Press Club President Fazil Jamili, Secretary Rizwan Bhatti, KUJ (Dastoor) President Rashid Idrees, Secretary Moosa Kaleem and others expressed sorrow over the demise of Khan and prayed for his soul. They remembered Khan as a sincere and dedicated man whose journalistic career was spread over 60 years.