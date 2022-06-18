Where do they go?

The people of Pakistan are tired of watching the same cycle on repeat. Whenever the country moves towards elections, politicians start their campaigns and on-ground activities to connect with the people of their constituencies. They give them hope and encourage them to dream for a better tomorrow; such dreams hardly come true. They sit down with voters and listen to their problems. Many people naively believe that their complaints will be resolved so they vote for them. But once these politicians become MNAs or MPAs, they enjoy their luxurious lives and forget about the promises they made and do not take any steps to ensure that people who voted for them have access to their basic rights.
Muhammad Asim Jamal
Sukkur
