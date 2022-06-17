Most patriotic thing is to conduct a humble foreign policy: Bilawal

Islamabad : Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the world is at crossroads in terms of geopolitical and geo-strategic shifts and turns and it is imperative that Pakistan should construct informed policy making which is a result of a healthy and open debate and dialogue.

Bilawal was addressing as chief guest the 49th Foundation Day celebrations of the Institute of Strategic Studies here Thursday.

The Foreign Minister said that to him the most patriotic thing is to conduct a humble foreign policy. It would be better for the country, he said. He said that we all have to work together and think of ways to serve Pakistan in our best capacity.

He said that if one is truly patriotic then one should be willing to do whatever is necessary to safeguard the interests of the country, he said adding that Pakistan is blessed with a unique advantage of its population which is not confined to Pakistan alone, but is present the world over and contributes to every walk of life.

He highlighted the importance of think tanks and the role of thinkers in Pakistan's foreign policy narratives. A deep re-think is needed of where Pakistan stands today and where it should stand in the future. Challenges should be taken as opportunities.

A lot of potential is waiting to be unlocked and engagement is the answer, he observed.

In this regard, he said, the Foreign Office should work closely with ISS, and with ISS’s contribution and input, an informed foreign policy can be constructed.

On the occasion, various centre’s set up within ISS presented the Foreign Minister with their reports.

Earlier, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Director-General, ISS, briefed participants about the reforms undertaken at the Institute and outlined the priorities of its vision 2023 which will coincide with the Institute's 50th anniversary next year. He said that we are in the business of narrative building and countering negative narratives.