CCPO rebukes SHOs over poor performance

LAHORE:Capital City Police Officer Lahore, DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over high-level meetings to review the crime statistics of the Sadar and Iqbal Town Divisions as well as completion status of cases under investigation.

Kamyana reviewed the overall performance of Circle Officers, SHOs and In Charge Investigation for the month of May. He expressed his displeasure over the poor performance of the SHOs in arrest of drug dealers, recovery of narcotics and illegal weapons, enforcement of National Action Plan, the Punjab Security of Vulnerable Establishment Act, arrest of notorious criminals and POs.

He reprimanded In-Charge Investigations for failing to complete the investigation of cases of heinous crimes including murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery in in given timeline.