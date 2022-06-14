What is CM’s status if dissidents’ votes not counted, asks LHC

LAHORE: A five-member bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday adjourned the hearing of intra-court appeals challenging an order of a single bench for oath-taking of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, till June 15. The bench headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan heard the appeals filed by the PTI MPAs, including Sabtain Khan and others.
Advocate Usman Mansoor, on behalf of Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, stated that the governor did not fulfill his responsibilities by not administering oath to the elected chief minister. At this, the bench questioned the counsel about the status of chief minister if the votes of the dissident law makers were not counted as per recent interpretation of Article 63-A by the Supreme Court. To which, the counsel submitted that the detailed verdict of the judgement was still awaited, whereas the judgement could not be implemented retrospectively. Advocate Usman Mansoor was still on his legs when the bench adjourned further hearing till June 15. .
