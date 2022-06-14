Overseas voting rights: LHC issues notices to federal govt, ECP

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued notices to the federal government and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for not giving right to vote to the overseas Pakistanis.
The case on non-granting the right to vote to the overseas Pakistanis came up for hearing before the LHC on Monday. Justice Shujaat Ali Khan issued notices to the federal government and the ECP on a petition filed against not giving the right to vote to the overseas Pakistanis. The petitioner said the Supreme Court (SC) had given a clear order on the issue. The LHC had also issued directives to the ECP to give right to vote to the overseas Pakistanis but the ECP did not move forward on this matter despite the court orders.
The petitioner prayed the court to issue order to ensure grant of right to vote to the overseas Pakistanis and use of the electronic voting machines (EVMs) to facilitate them.
PESHAWAR: The Local Government representatives announced on Monday to launch a movement from today to get back the...
LAHORE: A five-member bench of the Lahore High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of intra-court appeals...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan Monday urged religious scholars to guide the nation in the...
MUZAFFARGARH: A woman was raped by three robbers in front of her children on Sunday night. According to police, four...
Imran Khan filed the appeal in the Supreme Court under Article 163A of the Constitution against the order passed by...
LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek Insaf has announced On Monday its candidates for the Punjab by-elections, scheduled for...
Comments