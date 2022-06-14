Overseas voting rights: LHC issues notices to federal govt, ECP

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued notices to the federal government and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for not giving right to vote to the overseas Pakistanis.

The case on non-granting the right to vote to the overseas Pakistanis came up for hearing before the LHC on Monday. Justice Shujaat Ali Khan issued notices to the federal government and the ECP on a petition filed against not giving the right to vote to the overseas Pakistanis. The petitioner said the Supreme Court (SC) had given a clear order on the issue. The LHC had also issued directives to the ECP to give right to vote to the overseas Pakistanis but the ECP did not move forward on this matter despite the court orders.

The petitioner prayed the court to issue order to ensure grant of right to vote to the overseas Pakistanis and use of the electronic voting machines (EVMs) to facilitate them.