Jail officers ordered to enforce prisons reforms

LAHORE:A meeting of DIGs and Superintendent of Jails was held here under the chairmanship of IG Prisons Punjab Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig on the steps taken by Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz for the welfare of prisoners and employees.

IG Prisons directed construction and renovation of waiting rooms, bathrooms, main laundry wharf and staff colony at the jails. He also directed the officers concerned to complete 20-bed hospital for drug addicts in Kot Lakhpat Jail. He also ordered to set up gymnasium, sports facilities in the jails, installation of adequate amount of fans and air coolers and proper disposal of prison waste.

He directed DIGs and Superintendent Jails to strictly implement the directive issued by Prisons Reforms Committee. Security measures for ODIs lauded: Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has lauded the performance of police teams in ensuring excellent security arrangements during the Pakistan-West Indies International ODI cricket series in Multan.

IG Punjab commended all the officers and personnel on duty, including Additional IG South Punjab, RPO, CPO and CTO Multan and said that despite the scorching heat and harsh weather, police teams rendered exceptional security duty which really deserves commendation.

He said that the police teams provided all possible facilities and assistance to the players, match officials as well as the spectators. IG Punjab said that peaceful conduct of match was made possible with cooperation of citizens.

LGH building renovation ordered: Post Graduate Medical Institute/Amir-ud-Din Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has ordered to renovate the existing building at Lahore General Hospital and hand it over to the Nursing Administration for its offices.

Speaking at the inaugural function, he said that after this Deputy Chief Superintendent, Nursing Superintendent and staff would be able to carry out their duties in a pleasant and clean environment and things will get better in future.

Additional Secretary, Department of Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Qaratul Ain, Ramzan Bibi, Mamoona Sattar, Anwar Sultana, President Young Nursing Association Khalida Tabassum and other officials were also present.

Prof Al-freed Zafar said that it was duty of the institution to provide better treatment facilities in the hospital and better environment to nurses for ward management so that they can perform their duties properly. Principal PGMI said that the hospital administration also has a responsibility to show interest in providing better facilities and accommodation to the nurses in the institution so that they could take better care of the patients with dignity and determination. He added that a training workshop was scheduled for enhancing the professional skills of nurses.