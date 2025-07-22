Zelensky confirms fresh talks with Russia in Istanbul on Wednesday

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council in Kyiv, Ukraine September 30, 2022. — Reuters

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed that new peace talks with Russia will take place in Istanbul on Wednesday.

The announcement follows weeks of tension and comes as hopes for a breakthrough remain low after previous talks ended without progress.

The talks will take place in Istanbul, a Turkish government spokesperson said – the same venue as previous negotiations, which failed to produce any breakthroughs in May and June.

While US President Donald Trump has increased pressure by giving Russia 50 days to agree on a deal or face sanctions, Zelensky spoke only hours after the Kremlin played down hopes of any breakthrough.

His announcement of a fresh round of negotiations also came after the latest Russian barrage on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, which sparked several fires and damaged an underground air-raid shelter where civilians had taken refuge.

“Today, I discussed with (Ukrainian Security Council chief) Rustem Umerov the preparations for the exchange and another meeting in Turkey with the Russian side. Umerov reported that the meeting is scheduled for Wednesday,” Zelensky said in his daily address on Monday.

Zelensky, who proposed new talks over the weekend, added that more details would be released on Tuesday. Russia has not immediately confirmed the negotiations.

A senior Ukrainian official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP earlier that the Istanbul talks would likely focus on further prisoner exchanges and a possible meeting between Zelensky and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

At war since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, the rival sides met in Istanbul on May 16 and June 2 as Washington increased pressure for a deal, but no major progress was made.

Ukrainian and Russian negotiators only agreed on prisoner exchanges. Russia has since stepped up its air attacks on Ukraine and seized more frontline territory.

The two sides exchanged ideas at the talks on what a peace deal could look like, but remain far apart.

Russia has demanded that Ukraine give up four regions, in addition to Crimea, which it annexed in 2014. The Kremlin also insists Ukraine must abandon any plans to join the NATO military alliance.

Ukraine has rejected the demands and questioned whether Russia truly wants a ceasefire.

Commenting on the chances of a breakthrough, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday that the two sides’ proposals were “diametrically opposed” and that “a lot of diplomatic work lies ahead”.

A larger US presence will loom over the latest talks, however, after Trump last week gave Russia the 50-day deadline – and also said arms supplies to Ukraine would be resumed.

Record drone attacks

The Kremlin’s latest remarks came after Russia launched a massive drone and missile barrage on Kyiv.

Russia has fired a record number of drones and missiles at Ukrainian cities in recent weeks, in deadly attacks that Kyiv says show Moscow is not serious about ending the invasion.

Two people were killed in the latest wave of attacks, Zelensky said, calling it an “assault on humanity”.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot arrived in Kyiv for a surprise visit while rescuers were still sifting through the rubble.

He held talks with Zelensky, discussing air defence, sanctions and weapons production, the Ukrainian president said in a social media post.

Six districts of Kyiv came under attack on Monday, causing fires at a supermarket, several residential buildings and a nursery, according to local authorities.

An AFP reporter saw damage to multiple buildings, as well as debris and shattered glass scattered across the streets.

The entrance to a metro station where civilians were sheltering from the barrage was also damaged.

“The shelters themselves are no longer entirely safe, as the metro station behind me, which is being used as a shelter for the people of Kyiv, has been targeted,” Barrot said during his visit to the damaged station.

Russia’s invasion has killed tens of thousands, forced millions to flee their homes and devastated large parts of eastern Ukraine.

Russia launched 450 drones and missiles in the overnight attack, according to Ukraine’s air force.

The strikes, which also involved hypersonic missiles, targeted Ukraine’s military facilities, the Russian army said – claiming it had destroyed three US-made Patriot air defence launchers.