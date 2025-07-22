‘Fantastic Four’ to screen ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ trailer before movie in theatre

The Fantastic Four: First Steps to view Avatar: Fire and Ash trailer at theatres

The Fantastic Four: First Steps has a surprise waiting for fans heading to theaters this weekend.

The first trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash, James Cameron’s highly anticipated third film in the Avatar series, will debut exclusively ahead of the superhero flick.

The news came directly from the official Avatar X account, confirming that the trailer will not be available online yet and can only be seen in theaters before Fantastic Four runnings.

For those who’ve been eagerly waiting to return to Pandora, this early glimpse offers a special treat.

Fire and Ash will continue the story where Avatar: The Way of Water left off, following Jake Sully and his family as they face a new enemy.

This time, the conflict centers around the Ash People, a group that has broken away from Jake’s Na’vi clan and rejected their deep connection to nature.

CinemaCon attendees were the first to witness the trailer back in April, and now general audiences get their chance.

The footage introduces two new Na’vi tribes. The Wind Traders, known for gliding through the skies on hot air balloon-like crafts, and the fierce Fire People, who ride winged beasts into battle.

In a striking moment from the trailer, a Na’vi is seen being taken down by a flaming arrow during one of the tribal clashes.

With a worldwide release set for December 19, Avatar: Fire and Ash joins a franchise already boasting two box office giants. Both Avatar and The Way of Water have earned over $2 billion globally, making them the first and third highest-grossing films of all time.

If Fire and Ash meets the same level of success, Avatar will become the only film franchise to have three entries surpass the $2 billion mark, a remarkable milestone in cinema history.

With the fourth and fifth installments already slated for 2029 and 2031, the journey through Pandora is far from over.