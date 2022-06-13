Dasu power project to bring prosperity, says minister

MANSEHRA: Federal Minister for Water Resources Khursheed Shah on Sunday expressed his satisfaction over the execution of the 4300 megawatts Dasu Hydropower Project.

“I have visited the under-construction Dasu hydropower project, which will not only meet the energy’s shortfall of the country but also bring prosperity and development to the country,” he told a public gathering in Suo village in Upper Kohistan after visiting the Dasu Hydropower Project’s construction site.

Khursheed Shah was earlier briefed by the dam’s general manager, Anwarul Haq, about ongoing work on the dam being completed with the financial assistance of the World Bank.

“You will be given priority in the employment at the dam and your other demands related to the development projects will also be settled shortly,” he added.

The minister also announced Rs1 billion for the development of four tehsils of the district, saying besides that a 25 beds hospital would also be built in each tehsil.

“Our coalition government at the centre has been working to steer the country out of the economic crisis,” he said. The federal minister said that because of the mismanagement and inability of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government, the country was facing high inflation and other economic challenges.

“We have been taking such measures to revive the economy and put the country on the way to prosperity and development,” Shah said. The Pakistan People’s Party’s general secretary Faisal Kareem Kundi also accompanied the minister during his visit to the dam’s construction site. Speaking on the occasion, former MNA Mehboobur Rehman said that the people of Upper Kohistan were suffering the ordeal because of the non-existence of the road and other infrastructure.

“We have been facing enormous challenges as there exists no road and other infrastructures, particularly in remote parts, and the government should focus on it,” he added