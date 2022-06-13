GB defeat Islamabad in U19 cricket

ISLAMABAD: Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) surprised Islamabad in the CA Northern Divisional Under-19 Cricket Tournament match at House of Northern Sunday, beating the hosts by 65 runs.

GB team managed 206 before being all out in the 49th over. Islamabad could not handle the pressure and were restricted to just 141.

Scores in brief: Gilgit-Baltistan 206 all out in 48.2 overs (Husnain Nadeem 87; Suddas Ulfat 3-29). Islamabad 141 all out in 29.2 overs (Raja Hamza Waheed 66; Azan Kabir 4-19, Imdadulla 2-25).

At National Ground in Islamabad: Rawalpindi beat AJK by seven wickets: AJK 228-5 in 50 overs (Mohammad Amir 91 not out; Saad Masood 3-41). Rawalpindi 231-3 in 39.3 overs (Saad Masood 141, Ifan Ishaq 49; Arsalan Sajjad 2-52).