Amir Muqam directs USC to expedite supply of subsidised flour

MANSEHRA: The Prime Minister’s Advisor on Political and Public Affairs Amir Muqam has directed the Utility Stores Corporation to expedite the supply of subsidised wheat flour to people across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wants timely supply of the wheat flour to people on the subsidised prices in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and we initiated its supply at the specified points across the province and more and more points are also being established,” he said while inaugurating the supply of subsidised wheat flour supply here on Saturday.

The officials of the Utility Stores Corporation briefed Muqam on the supply of the subsidised wheat flour in Hazara and the rest of the province.

Muqam, who later on left for Kohistan areas, said that sale points for subsidised wheat flour should immediately be established or specified so that people could enjoy an uninterrupted supply on a daily basis.

“I would never tolerate any negligence in the quality and quantity of the wheat flour being supplied on the subsidised rate of Rs40 per kilogram and a 10kg bag on price of Rs400,” he said.

The PM’s advisor said that he was on the way to Battagram, Upper Kohistan and Lower Kohistan to ensure the speedy supply of the wheat flour to people as announced by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his recent visit to Mansehra.

“We would not allow the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to be plunged into a wheat flour crisis as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government miserably failed to come up to the expectations of people,” he said.

The Utility Stores Corporation zonal head Asif Iqbal, regional manager Abdul Waheed Khan and chief account officer Ali Farooq Swati were also present on the occasion.