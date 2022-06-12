Dire straits

The government has presented its budget for FY2022-23. Its budgetary allocation for the education sector is unsatisfactory. This government has also neglected the young people of Pakistan – just like the previous government – who are deprived of education opportunities because they cannot afford expensive private education.
Also, its laptop scheme covers only a small number of students. The government must pay serious attention to the education sector to boost the literacy rate across the country.
Shah Jan
Turbat
