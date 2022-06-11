Salah, Kerr complete football awards double

LONDON: Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Chelsea women’s striker Sam Kerr both achieved a notable double on Thursday as they were named the player of the year by England’s Professional Footballers Association after they each won corresponding awards from sportswriters.

Salah topped a poll of his fellow players ahead of Belgian star Kevin De Bruyne, who had won for the previous two years and was again a key member of the Manchester City team which took the Premier League title ahead of Liverpool by just a single point.

Salah was named PFA player of the year for a second time, having previously won in 2018, after a season where Liverpool lifted both the League Cup and FA Cup, while also getting to the Champions League final where they lost to Real Madrid.