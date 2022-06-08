IHC adjourns Zardari’s acquittal plea sine die

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court has adjourned sine die the acquittal plea of former president Asif Ali Zardari in a case pertaining to Rs8 billion suspicious transactions.
The two-member IHC bench comprising the Chief Justice Ather Minallah and Justice Amir Farooq heard the case on Tuesday. During the hearing, the NAB prosecutor submitted that the matter was pending in the Supreme Court and requested the bench to adjourn the case till the verdict was announced by the Apex Court.
The court adjourned the hearing sine die. It is pertinent to mention that the Accountability Court had also rejected the acquittal plea of Asif Zardari before the indictment. Later, Zardari moved to the Islamabad High Court against the Accountability Court’s decision to wait for the indictment.
