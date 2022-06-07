 
German FM to meet Bilawal today

The German foreign minister will also call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

By Our Correspondent
June 07, 2022

ISLAMABAD: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will arrive in here today (Tuesday) on a two-day official visit on the invitation of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. 

The two foreign ministers will hold delegation-level talks on the entire range of bilateral, regional and global issues. The German foreign minister will also call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

