LHC CJ lauds OPC Punjab Commissioner’s performance

LAHORE:Chief Justice Lahore High Court has given a letter of appreciation to the Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Syed Khadim Abbas for the excellent performance in resolving the grievances of overseas Pakistanis. Director General Case Management LHC Shazib Saeed gave the letter of appreciation to Commissioner OPC during a meeting in his office here Friday. Additional Registrar LHC Johnson Bernard, Deputy Registrar LHC Kashif Zaidi and Director Legal OPC Raja Zubair were also present on the occasion. In the appreciation letter, the Chief Justice LHC observed that the judiciary was proud of OPC Punjab’s extraordinary services for resolving the grievances of Overseas Pakistanis. He said that the judiciary was giving significant importance to legal rights of overseas Pakistanis in local courts. He said that all the institutions of the state need to pay attention to the immediate solution of the problems of overseas Pakistanis. ‘LHC itself has taken special steps at the administrative level for redressal of grievances of overseas Pakistanis and expeditious disposal of their cases,’ he said.