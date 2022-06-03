 
June 03, 2022
World

Iran capital municipality computer system briefly hacked

By AFP
June 03, 2022

TEHRAN: The internal computer system of the municipality of the Iranian capital Tehran was targeted in a "deliberate" shutdown on Thursday in the latest apparent cyber attack, state media reported.

The website was targeted at midday, with the webpage briefly replaced with the "posting of an insulting image", state new agency IRNA said, quoting a statement by the Tehran Municipality Information and Communications Technology Organisation.

