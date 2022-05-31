Strong economy

Former prime minister Imran Khan lauded India’s independent foreign policy at a PTI workers' convention in Charsadda on May 29. Khan needs to realize that a country exercises complete sovereignty only if it is economically self-reliant and does not depend on foreign financial institutions for aid. India finalized its constitution in 1949, and this constitution has been the supreme law since then. There has been no tax amnesty scheme in India since 2016. All those who benefitted from such schemes had to pay a 45 per cent tax along with penalties. Khan must compare numerous tax amnesty schemes given by the Pakistani governments with that offered by the Indian governments over the years.

There is not one known incident where gifts, including cars and expensive watches given by foreign officials were bought by any Indian PM or any member of the ruling elite at discounted prices. No Indian PM has used a helicopter to go to the PM Office from his/her residence.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore