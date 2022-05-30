 
close
Monday May 30, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Zelensky fires Kharkiv official

By AFP
May 30, 2022

Kyiv, Ukraine: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday he had fired Kharkiv’s security services chief for "not working on the defence of the city" since the start of Russia’s invasion.

Comments