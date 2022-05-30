SAF initiates relief work in drought-hit Cholistan

The non-profit Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF) has said that it has become one of the first charities to respond to the situation of serious drought in Cholistan after the issue was highlighted in the media.

According to a statement issued by the foundation, Shahid Afridi, the SAF chairman and former cricketer, directed the foundation to reach the affected areas and learn about the needs of their residents firsthand so that immediate action could be taken and required support provided. “The SAF team has reached the people of Cholistan with the required support. We are working on proposals to improve access to water by building reservoirs and tanks. We have partnered with Bahawalpur’s deputy commissioner and his team along with Bahawalpur Rescue 1122 to reach the affected areas,” said Afridi.