KU to go digital after implementation of online campus management system

The University of Karachi (KU) is set to enter into the digital era in a few months as it is about to replace its manual system with an online enterprise resource planning (ERP) and campus-wide management system.

In terms of infrastructure, academic and administrative functions, the KU is one of the largest public sector universities of the country. It not only serves the needs of the provincial capital but is also generously serving students from all over the country and abroad. During the last 10 years, the university has experienced a steep increase in the number of on-campus and off-campus students.

According to the 2021 statistics, the on-campus enrolment in 73 departments, research centres and institutes running under eight faculties increased was 45,000 and off-campus students’ enrolment was more than 150,000 in various degree colleges and affiliated institutes.

More than 700 teaching and research faculty members in all four cadres are working as permanent employees in different academic and research departments of the KU in addition to more than 500 temporary teaching and research faculty that is inducted each semester.

In order to facilitate administrative work flow, around 3,000 non-teaching staff members have been hired for smooth running of the university affairs.

The need

The rapid increase in number of students admitted per year since 2000 led to many challenges for faculty members and administrative staff alike in fulfilling their assigned duties efficiently.

In April last year, then KU acting vice chancellor Dr Khalid Iraqi decided to shift the administrative work to a computerised system capable of countering red tape that could automate and integrate all the academic and administrative functions of the university.

“The managerial resourcefulness and efficacy of the new system will not only enhance the working efficiency of the university and its employees and faculty members, by incorporating speed and transparency, but will also suppress financial and administrative leakages and duplicities intrinsic to a manual system,” said Chairperson of Physics Department Prof Dr Imran Ahmad Siddiqui who was part of the three-member committee tasked with searching for a suitable ERP system and CMS for the varsity. The other members of the committee were Prof Dr Muhammad Taha of the history department and Deputy Director Finance Omer Zubari.

The system

An ERP system for an organisation of the size of KU required huge hardware and software resources as processing units and data storage devices. Since the users connect via internet with an ERP system, a respectable internet bandwidth was also needed at times of high traffic, such as during admissions and registration of new students.

“In such a scenario and sensing our various constraints, it was decided to make an agreement with the NTC [National Telecom Corporation] which is both technologically sophisticated and secure. An agreement in the month of March this year was signed between the NTC and the University of Karachi. Under the agreement, the NTC is responsible for designing, customisation and implementation of the ERP system to automate and integrate all academic and administrative functionalities of the university,” said Prof Siddiqui.

He explained that the NTC would be providing cloud service to the university for its ERP data processing and storage. In addition to numerous perks and benefits, the NTC with its double layered uninterrupted power supply was a safe and secure cloud service provider, providing maximum security against malware threats and hardware failures.

In case of accidental hardware malfunction, the NTC had recently implemented an alternate crises management plan, the Disaster Recovery Centre, in Lahore, he said, adding that the facility ensured enhanced security and recovery of government data in case of an untoward event.

The new system would replace the current legacy manual system, mapping all the legacy functionalities and data processing techniques onto the proposed system.

The functions

Unlike off the shelf software, the ERP system requires a thorough understanding of the legacy manual system, prior to development and implementation. The ERP-Directorate was established for the development, customisation and implementation of the ERP system according to the needs of the university.

According to Dr Siddiqui, the directorate is responsible, among other management issues of the ERP, for migrating huge chunks of legacy data from various academic and administrative departments into the ERP database. The fully functional ERP system is likely to go live in the next few months. It would facilitate the entire teaching community, researchers, staff and students working in various departments and institutes by providing individual login portals. The faculty members, non-teaching supporting staff and administrative staff would manage all their academic, research and administrative activities using their personalised administrative portals.

The system would also be capable of managing online teaching and facilitating communication among students and researchers by using a built-in and tailored Learning Management System (LMS) that would also be used for grading examinations and submissions of results to the examination department.

The new system would also govern the entire admissions process at the KU.