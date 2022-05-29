 
close
Sunday May 29, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

‘Imran sent patch-up message’: Audio leak of Malik Riaz, Zardari surfaces

The audio leak was aired on Geo News on Saturday, in which Malik Riaz is heard telling Zardari that “messages were being sent by Imran Khan for a patch-up and he sent several messages today

By Asim Yasin
May 29, 2022
PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and real estate tycoon Malik Riaz. Photo: The News/File
PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and real estate tycoon Malik Riaz. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: An audio leak of a telephonic conversation between real estate tycoon Malik Riaz and former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has surfaced, in which Malik Riaz could be heard conveying what is believed to be the message of former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan for a patch-up.

The audio leak was aired on Geo News on Saturday, in which the country’s top property tycoon Malik Riaz could be heard telling Asif Ali Zardari that “messages were being sent by Imran Khan for a patch-up and he sent several messages today”.

Responding to Malik Riaz, PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari could be heard saying that “It’s impossible now”.

After the refusal of former president Asif Ali Zardari, Malik Riaz could be heard, saying: “It’s fine, I just brought the issue into your notice.”

Since the exact date and timing of the audio leak are not known, it cannot be ascertained whether the clip belongs to recent times or the period before tabling of no-confidence motion against former prime minister Imran Khan.

It is pertinent to mention that in April, PPP’s Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi, in a press conference, had revealed that Imran Khan conveyed a message to Asif Ali Zardari for seeking an NRO.

During the press conference, held on April 25, media persons had asked questions whether the person who conveyed the message of PTI Chairman Imran Khan was the real estate tycoon Malik Riaz. However, the PPP leader did not confirm the name.

Comments

    A Ahmed commented 12 hours ago

    Where is the proof that Imran Khan had conveyed the message? Malik Riaz is not PTI representative he can claim what ever Zardari wants him to claim.

    1 0