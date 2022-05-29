PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and real estate tycoon Malik Riaz. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: An audio leak of a telephonic conversation between real estate tycoon Malik Riaz and former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has surfaced, in which Malik Riaz could be heard conveying what is believed to be the message of former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan for a patch-up.

The audio leak was aired on Geo News on Saturday, in which the country’s top property tycoon Malik Riaz could be heard telling Asif Ali Zardari that “messages were being sent by Imran Khan for a patch-up and he sent several messages today”.

Responding to Malik Riaz, PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari could be heard saying that “It’s impossible now”.

After the refusal of former president Asif Ali Zardari, Malik Riaz could be heard, saying: “It’s fine, I just brought the issue into your notice.”

Since the exact date and timing of the audio leak are not known, it cannot be ascertained whether the clip belongs to recent times or the period before tabling of no-confidence motion against former prime minister Imran Khan.

It is pertinent to mention that in April, PPP’s Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi, in a press conference, had revealed that Imran Khan conveyed a message to Asif Ali Zardari for seeking an NRO.

During the press conference, held on April 25, media persons had asked questions whether the person who conveyed the message of PTI Chairman Imran Khan was the real estate tycoon Malik Riaz. However, the PPP leader did not confirm the name.