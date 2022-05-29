Man accused of raping daughter remanded in police custody

A man accused of raping his daughter has been remanded by a Karachi court in police custody until May 30 for questioning.

Dildar has been booked in a case lodged at the Ferozabad police station under Section 376 (Rape) and 511 (Punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or for a shorter term).

The police produced the accused before Judicial Magistrate Sheikh Abbas Mehdi and requested his physical remand for interrogation in connection with the investigation into the case.

The magistrate approved his physical remand until May 30 and directed the investigating officer to produce him on the completion of his remand, along with a progress report.

According to the contents of the FIR, the victim said her father had repeatedly subjected her to sexual abuse over the past seven years. She claimed that he had also impregnated her once, due to which she had to undergo an abortion at a local health facility.