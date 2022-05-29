Non-profit organisation to set up school for children of LUMHS employees

A Karachi-based non-profit organisation, Green Crescent Trust, has established its 158th charitable school in Sindh to achieve its goal of enrolling 100,000 out-of-school children by 2025.

The latest school of the GCT has been established for the non-teaching staff of the Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) on its campus in Jamshoro.

A ceremony was held to sign an agreement for formalising the partnership between the LUMHS and GCT for running the school for the children of the staffers of the university.

LUMHS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ikram Din Ujjan appreciated the GCT’s decision to set up a school on the campus for educating the children of non-teaching employees of the varsity.

He said the GCT had been rendering commendable public service by establishing educational facilities for children of underprivileged communities of the province.

GCT Chief Executive Officer Zahid Saeed said that after setting up a school at the LUMHS, a similar educational facility would be established for the children of employees of the University of Karachi on its campus.

He added that the GCT had been continuing since 1994 with its charitable services of setting up not-for-profit schools in underprivileged and remote areas of the province where the government had failed to establish viable educational facilities.

He said the GCT's charitable schools in Sindh had a total enrolment of 29,000 children.

He informed the ceremony that the non-profit organisation had launched a similar partnership with the Shahid Afridi Foundation to establish charitable schools for underprivileged communities living on the outskirts of Karachi.

He invited other concerned non-governmental organisations to join hands with the GCT to further its drive to educate underprivileged children.

The president of the LUMHS Employees’ Welfare Association, Saeed Ahmed Lashari, also spoke on the occasion and expressed gratitude to the GCT for setting up a school on the campus to facilitate the schooling of the children of the university’s employees.

He said that establishing a school on the LUMHS campus had been a longstanding demand of the employees of the university.