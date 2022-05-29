Poetry that entices you back

When I first read the title of the book Mera Ghar written by Malik Altaf Aar, I was unsure what to expect. To my delight, I discovered a collection of quite beautiful and extremely emotive poems. To analyze any would be to spoil completely the intense feeling that I had when I read them.

Frequently I find poetry collections rather disappointing, and I only engage with a few of them. Here, however, I found myself drawn in by the subject matter and beautifully evocative language of each individual poem. There is a wide variety of themes focused on in this collection and any poetry fan is bound to find a new piece to suit their mood.

Mera Ghar is magnificent, grounded, heartfelt, and dedicated to the notion that poetry can give us the music of life itself. This stunning poetry collection has poems exploring parenting.

The special bond between parent and child is both powerful and unique. And yet there is a time when that bond must ease, where our grip on that dear one must loosen when we must let them go whether we are ready to or not.

Altaf’s poems range along the tender line between parent and child, covering growing old, the deep love of a parent, the everyday of family life, and leaving home to live an independent life, but also unthinkable grief, loss, and estrangement. Some of our very favorite passions feature in this poetry book.

These poems are by turns wry, affecting, profound, melancholy, and wise; they will console and comfort those suddenly facing a house that is much cleaner but also much quieter than it was. There is something here for every reader to treasure.

The poet chronicles some of the more important recent events in his life in verse. From finally meeting her ‘woman of the earth, mind of the universe’ to looking for her home the poems describe the development of her relationship and the processes in his decision to move abroad in intimate and relatable detail.

Each individual poem is followed by an eloquent explanation of the circumstances that gave rise to it. I really enjoyed the honesty and beauty of these verses and their imagery and I think readers will be left hoping that he successfully makes the move to the UK in the search for his real home.

