Kidnapped student recovered

PESHAWAR: The police recovered a student kidnapped for ransom and arrested three alleged kidnappers on Friday.
Superintendent of Police Cantt Mohammad Azhar told reporters that a student of a local college Mahmood Khan was kidnapped for ransom from Hayatabad.
He said the kidnappers had demanded Rs10 million ransom from his family.
The official added the police while investigating the case, recovered the abducted person from Mardan and arrested three kidnappers identified as Bilal , Aziz and Asad.
The official said the police in Hayatabad also arrested another accused involved in theft from a house and recovered Rs1.8 million from him.
