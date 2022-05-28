AJK PM not to draw salary

Islamabad : The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas has decided not to take monthly salary and other benefits.
The AJK Prime Minister as a senior most minister had also set an example by deciding not to take salary, fuel and other benefits from the exchequer and now as the Prime Minister, maintaining this tradition of his past, he has decided not to accept the salary and other privileges.
He is the first minister and prime minister of Azad Kashmir who decided not to take salary and other privileges.
