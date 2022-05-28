Check-posts restored in Kaghan

MANSEHRA: Hazara Police have restored check-posts established in upper parts of Kaghan valley for the safety of tourists travelling between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan after six several months of their suspension. “The security of tourists in Kaghan valley and en route to Gilgit-Baltistan through Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road is our prime responsibility,” Deputy Inspector General Hazara range Mirvais Niaz told police.