PTI MNA accused of creating hurdles in execution of projects

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) parliamentary leader in the provincial assembly, Sardar Mohammad Yousaf, on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MNA Saleh Mohammad Khan was creating hurdles to the smooth execution of the development projects in the district.

“Saleh Mohammad Khan should now realise that his party’s government had been ousted through a no-confidence vote and he should now stop taking credit for the development projects launched by the PMLN-initiated,” he told a gathering after inaugurating a gas supply scheme in Dhodial.

He said that Saleh Mohammad Khan was in a shock after the PTI government was ousted through a no-confidence motion.

“The PTI failed to bring about changes in the country. And its so-called Haqeeqi Azadi March will also fizzle out,” the PMLN leader maintained. He said that the PMLN government was striving to revive the economy but Imran Khan was trying to derail it.

Speaking on occasion, former MNA Captain (r) Mohammad Safdar said that Imran Khan wanted to disrupt the democratic system in the country after losing the prime minister’s office.

“We are inaugurating the natural gas, electricity and other development projects and other schemes as we have initiated them during our last government,” Safdar said.

208 employees appointed: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa education department has appointed as many as 208 lower grade employees and started their postings at public sector’s female schools across the district.

“I have issued appointment orders of 208 employees, 2 percent of them appointed on quota reserved for people with disabilities,” Naghmana Sardar, the district education officer (Female) told reporters here.

She said that seats were lying vacant at girls’ primary, middle and high schools across the district since 2016.