Thursday May 26, 2022
National

Not for SC to decide protest venue: Fawad

By News Desk
May 26, 2022

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said the PTI would stay put in D-Chowk, adding choosing venue for protest is a political decision which is not for the Supreme court to make. Speaking in a TV programme, he said Supreme Court's orders about arrests were not being followed as police actions against PTI protesters were being reported from all parts of the country.

