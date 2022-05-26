Not for SC to decide protest venue: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said the PTI would stay put in D-Chowk, adding choosing venue for protest is a political decision which is not for the Supreme court to make. Speaking in a TV programme, he said Supreme Court's orders about arrests were not being followed as police actions against PTI protesters were being reported from all parts of the country.
LAHORE: The Punjab police on Wednesday claimed to have recovered a large cache of weapons from the house of Pakistan...
LAHORE: Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has expressed serious concern over unabated harassment of Baloch students...
NEW YORK: The United Nations Security Council on Tuesday called on Taliban authorities in Afghanistan to "swiftly...
LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the assets beyond means case against Prime...
KARACHI: The controlling authority of public universities in Sindh has consistently disregarded the state of affairs...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court Wednesday summoned Chief Editor The News Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in person in a case...
