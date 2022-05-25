 
Wednesday May 25, 2022
Peshawar

Clarification

By Our Correspondent
May 25, 2022

MARDAN: The name of a local leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was mistakenly mentioned in a story published in a section of the press about the alleged harassment of a schoolgirl.

It was clarified that Pakistan People’s Partyleader Malik Ejaz enjoyed respect in society and had nothing to do with the incident.

