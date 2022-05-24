Rich tributes paid to Swabi lawyer

SWABI: Senior lawyers paid rich tributes to their colleague late Fazle Rahim Khan at a condolence reference held at Swabi District Bar on Monday.

District Bar Association President Sagheer Khan and other senior lawyers, while paying homage to late Fazle Rahim Khan, said that he had rendered matchless services and sacrifices for the well-being of lawyer fraternity at the district.They said the late lawyer had a long association with the Swabi District Bar Association and had been always at forefront during the testing times for the solicitors.

District Bar Association President Sagheer Khan named a block in the Judicial Complex after Fazle Rahim and awarded lifetime honorary membership of the District Bar Association to his son Afzal Rahim to acknowledge the services of his late father.