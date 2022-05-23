Master plan for ‘New Peshawar Valley’ finalised

PESHAWAR: A detailed master plan for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's mega housing project "New Peshawar Valley" has been finalised, which will be formally approved at the Peshawar Development Authority's Board meeting next week.

The details about the project were revealed at a meeting held here with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair. Provincial cabinet members Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan and others attended the meeting, said a handout.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the master plan of the project. The housing scheme would be established on an area of over 0.1 million of which 36 percent area has been allocated for residential apartments while the remaining area will be utilised for public buildings, commercial areas, parking, parks, open spaces, graveyards, utility areas, roads and other facilities have been planned which are indispensable for any modern housing society.

In the detailed master plan, 76,000 residential plots of different categories have been proposed under the project. Other key features of the project include sports city, education and health city which will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities of international standard. Cultural Village, Gandhara Museum, Theme Park, Forest, Adventure Area and other facilities.

The chief minister, while agreeing in principle to the proposed master plan, convened a meeting of the PDA board next week and said that the meeting would formally approve the master plan. He said that the New Peshawar Valley was the only project which was being set up under the land-sharing formula.

The chief minister directed the quarters concerned to fulfill all necessary requirements for issuance of allotment letters of plots to the owners of verified lands by the end of May as per agreed formula. He also directed to start work on different aspects simultaneously for its speedy completion and all stakeholders concerned be taken on board in this process.