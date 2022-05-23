Mardan businessmen ask IGP to take action against cop

PESHAWAR: The Mardan business community on Friday accused a police official of high-handedness and appealed to the provincial police chief to take action against him.

Talking to The News, they accused the in-charge of the police post at the Labour Colony in Mardan of harassing the businessmen and threatened to wind up businesses if the official in question was proceeded against for his illegal acts.

It was learnt that the in-charge of the police post, an assistant sub-inspector, recently issued a handwritten letter carrying his name and signature in an unlawful manner, asking the local shopkeepers to keep their businesses closed for 24 hours.

The business people complied with these directives and kept the shops shut despite the fact that they believed these were illegal.

But some people posted the so-called letter on social media to know its legal status.

The assistant sub-inspector allegedly got infuriated and started harassing some of the business community representatives accusing them of circulating his hand-written notice.

He even allegedly harassed one leading businessman in the area in the presence of his family members.

The cop later took the businessman to the police station where he was allegedly threatened and abuses were hurled at him.